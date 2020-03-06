JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Falling rupee will push up borrowing cost, says HPCL chief M K Surana
Business Standard

FM Sitharaman seeks Parliament nod for Rs 54,000-cr additional spending

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
The govt sought authorisation for gross additional expenditure of Rs 4.8 lakh crore.

The government on Friday sought Parliament nod for an additional Rs 54,000-crore spending.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha.

It sought authorisation for gross additional expenditure of Rs 4.8 lakh crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 53,963.58 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by saving of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 4.26 lakh crore," the supplementary demands for grants document said.
First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 13:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU