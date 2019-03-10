Air India pilot deplaned, deported from US on child porn charges

An Indian pilot of was handcuffed in front of passengers and deplaned by US on allegations related to accessing and downloading child pornography, officials of the national carrier said on Sunday.

The incident took place at on Monday and the pilot was deplaned by the authorities soon after his plane landed from New Delhi, they added.

"The US authorities seized his passport, cancelled his visa and deported him back to India," the officials said on the condition of anonymity.

"When the Delhi- plane landed in the US on Monday, the pilot was handcuffed in front of the passengers and deplaned," they said.

"The pilot was under the scanner of US such as the FBI for accessing and downloading child pornography," the officials added.

The of did not respond to queries related to the matter.

In the United States, images of are not protected under the First Amendment rights and are illegal contraband under

Section 2256 of Title 18, Code, defines as any "visual depiction" of sexually explicit conduct involving a "minor", who is someone under 18 years of age.

"Visual depictions" include photographs, videos, digital or computer-generated images indistinguishable from an actual minor and images created, adapted or modified, but appear to depict an identifiable, actual minor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)