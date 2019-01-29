Indian man charged with possessing child pornography in Australia

A 32-year-old Indian man in has been charged with possessing after he was held at airport with two containing videos of child abuse and other "objectionable" material, a media report said Tuesday.

The unidentified man, who arrived arrived on a flight from on Saturday, was held by the officers.

The man was charged with one offence related to possessing and one of importing "objectionable" goods, Perth-based newspaper 'The West Australian' reported.

He appeared in Magistrate's Court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to re-appear in the same court Tuesday, it said.

"Visitors need to be aware that possession of objectionable material is viewed very seriously under Australian law," (ABF) Regional for Western said.

"The maximum penalty for the importation of child exploitation material is 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Austraian dollars 525,000," the said.

The man's phones were seized and his visitor's visa has been cancelled, the report said.

"Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF and our officers are highly skilled at identifying people at our airports who are attempting to carry this abhorrent material across the border," O'Donnell said.

The said the ABF was concerned about the increasing number of visitors being found in possession of objectionable material.

