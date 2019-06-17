JUST IN
Air India to start services on three routes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India will begin services on Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

The minister also said that the national carrier will launch its operation on Delhi-Chennai-Bali route from October 27.

"I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India & Kenya," he said in a tweet.

Last Friday, Puri had said that the national carrier will start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from September 27.

"To honour another long pending demand of devotees to provide air connectivity between Guru Nagri & Sri Patna Sahib, I am delighted to announce the commencement of a daily Air India flight between Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from 27th Sept 2019," he had tweeted.

Later in the day, the minister also tweeted, "Delighted to announce the commencement of a four days a week @airindiain flight to connect Delhi-Chennai-Bali from 27th October 2019. This flight will enhance connectivity & push the flow of tourists & travellers between India & Bali."

Puri, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, had fought the 2019 general elections from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, but lost to Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 22:25 IST

