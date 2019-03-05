Air Marshal visits administrative college in Coimbatore

-
Air Marshal P P Bapat visited the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here and reviewed upcoming infrastructure projects.
Bapat, who is the Air Officer-in-charge (Administration), Air Headquarters in New Delhi and the Commodore Commandant of the college, was here on a two-day visit which concluded Tuesday, an official release said.
He visited important areas of training, including the air force school, and interacted with the staff.
The Air Marshal reviewed the upcoming infrastructural projects and showed interest in the history of the AFAC while going around its museum and the historical cell, the release said.
On his arrival at the AFAC Monday, the air marshal was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour, it added.
According to the IAF, the aim of the college is to impart advanced training to the officers in various branches of the IAF and perfect their knowledge and skill so as to enable them handle their duties independently in their respective branches.
