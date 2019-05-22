Crude oil futures slip 0.97% on weak global cues

futures fell 0.97 per cent to Rs 4,372 per barrel Wednesday after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in July contracts 43, or 0.97 per cent, to Rs 4,372 per barrel with a business volume of 19,953 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Meanwhile, Intermediate crude oil was trading down 0.90 per cent to USD 62.56. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.54 per cent to trade at USD 71.79 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)