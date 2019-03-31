Airlines responsible for their financial performance; govt can't interfere in day-to-day ops: Prabhu

Efficient operations and financial performance are individual responsibilities of carriers, and the government cannot interfere in their day-to-day operations, Civil said amid crisis and turbulent times of the domestic industry.

In view of intense competition, rising costs, shortage of pilots and grounding of planes hurting many domestic carriers, the also said the government has been constantly responding to industry conditions and cited measures taken, including reduction in central excise duty on jet fuel to 11 per cent from 14 per cent.

Cash-strapped has been forced to ground planes, cancel flights and delay payments, including salaries to pilots, while continues to grapple with financial woes. On March 25, the board of ailing cleared a debt resolution plan whereby lenders would take control of the carrier.

Against this backdrop, Prabhu said that each prepares its own business plan on the basis of its own market assessment and financial resources.

"Based on its business plan, the efficient operations and financial performance are the responsibilities of each individual and its shareholders.

"However, the government has constantly been responding to industry conditions and undertaking specific measures to facilitate and enable growth of the sector," he told

In written replies to queries, Prabhu said the industry is a dynamic industry which requires continuous adjustment according to global and domestic needs.

"It is our endeavour to support the industry, however, as stated we cannot interfere in day to-day operations of the airlines," he noted.

About Air India, the said a revival plan has been prepared for the national carrier that focuses on various aspects, including a comprehensive financial package and transferring non-core debt and assets to a special purpose vehicle.

The revival plan also focuses on higher level of operational efficiency by strengthening management and implementing best practice business processes and robust organisational and governance reforms, he added.

Debt-laden is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and an effort for its strategic disinvestment did not take off in May 2018.

