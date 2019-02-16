ED creates STF to probe drug money laundering cases

A (STF) has been created in the ED,



the central agency that enforces the PMLA and FEMA laws in the country, to speedily probe money laundering cases emerging from illegal narcotics trade.

Officials said has ordered for the creation of the first-ever in the agency and it will be headed by a based at its headquarters in

The team will comprise of a joint director, as part of the new setup.

The force will specifically look into past and probable cases of illegal narcotics trade, drug crime syndicates and hawala transactions that have national and international links and such instances will be dealt under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The agency estimates that a number of terror financing cases have their roots in the illegal trade of narcotics transport, sale, purchase and smuggling and hence it was decided to work on these cases on priority and with dedicated focus.

The agency over the last one year has also obtained conviction in at least two such PMLA cases which were registered by it after taking cognisance of the predicate offence filed by the (NCB) or the police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The scheme of the that the cannot independently file a criminal complaint under the PMLA but has to base its FIR on a predicate offence booked by any another law enforcement agency under the IPC or other laws.

All the past cases registered under this category (narcotics and drugs) and those to be taken up in the future will be dealt by the new which will have authority to conduct pan- action, by taking assistance from Enforcement Directorate's zonal and regional offices across the country.

They said the is working on over two dozen such cases at present.

The central agency, that functions under the Union Finance Ministry, is empowered to enforce the PMLA and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the country. PTI NES



