Afghan government says it has freed 490 Taliban prisoners

The says it has freed 490 prisoners from jails across the country in a gesture of good will as part of efforts to move a stalled peace process forward.

Feroz Bashari, government media center chief, told on Thursday that the freed insurgents were either ailing or had less than a year remaining on their prison sentence.

He says they are part of a group of 887 inmates that ordered freed to mark the Eid-al-Fitr holiday that followed the end of the holy month of earlier in June.

He didn't say when the remaining prisoners would be released.

The development comes as US is in the Afghan capital of Kabul, trying to revive peace talks.

