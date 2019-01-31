All efforts will be made to create jobs in state: Raj Dy CM

on Thursday said the government will make all efforts to create jobs in the state.

Speaking at a function in Tonk, said the government will make the curriculum job-oriented so that youths get employed after finishing studies.

"Efforts will also be made to start courses which are in demand in the industry," he said.

during his visit to inaugurated the office of the students union in a government PG college.

Niwai MLA Prashant Bairwa, RC Denwal were also present for the inauguration.

