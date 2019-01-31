JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Man held with 360 kg of poppy straw in Delhi

Don't take issue of political advertising on social media lightly: HC to ECI
Business Standard

All efforts will be made to create jobs in state: Raj Dy CM

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the Congress government will make all efforts to create jobs in the state.

Speaking at a function in Tonk, Pilot said the government will make the education curriculum job-oriented so that youths get employed after finishing studies.

"Efforts will also be made to start courses which are in demand in the industry," he said.

Pilot during his visit to Tonk inaugurated the office of the students union in a government PG college.

Niwai MLA Prashant Bairwa, District Collector RC Denwal were also present for the inauguration.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements