All Oscars will be presented live; Academy reverses its earlier decision

The has announced a roll back of its decision to present four categories of during the commercial breaks.

In its attempt to keep the live telecast under three hours, the Academy had decided to present four categories -- cinematography, film editing, live action shorts and makeup and hairstyling -- during commercial breaks with the winners' speeches set to air later in the broadcast.

Academy John Bailey, a cinematographer himself, in an email to the members had said the change would be on a rotation each year, meaning that at least four different categories would use this format in 2020 and that the four mentioned would be exempt.

The had to led to a huge controversy with many Hollywood A-listers such as George Clooney, and Christopher Nolan, among others, urging the Academy to reverse its decision.

In a brief statement on Friday, the said, "The Academy has heard the feedback from its membership regarding presentation of four awards - Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling."



"All will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24," it added.

Earlier, the had sent a letter to the Academy urging a roll back of its decision.

The letter was signed by directors Michael Mann, Alejandro G Inarritu, Guillermo del Toro, and actors such as Brad Pitt, Robert DeNiro, Elizabeth Banks, and

del Toro and his Mexican counterpart, were among the first to criticise the Academy's decision on

