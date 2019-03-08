Cyber Security Hackathon: Pune Smart City Development Corp partners Data Security Council of India

Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has partnered the of (DSCI) to conduct a Cyber Security and release a cyber security policy for the

The will focus on various and solution areas with the aim to identify and mitigate the vulnerabilities across the elements and components across internet of things, application and network layers in the solutions, said in a statement on Friday.

The aims to sensitise on the cyber security and data privacy objectives of the city to make itself cyber safe and secure for its residents, it added.

PSCDCL will also release a cyber security policy for the Smart City. The Cyber Security Policy and Framework, developed in partnership with DSCI, will provide guidance to its departments to ensure that the cyber security and data privacy is maintained across all elements of people, process and technology, the statement said.

"Cyber security is a critical component of a Smart City architecture. As cities attempt to digitally transform themselves leveraging the and emerging technologies, there is a significant increase in the attack surface," PSCDCL said.

He added that in partnership with DSCI, the entity intends to imbibe some of the best practices in this domain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)