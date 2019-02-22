Now register complaint with DoT against offensive WhatsApp messages

People can now file a complaint with the (DoT) against offensive messages received on WhatsApp, an said Friday.

The victim just needs to furnish a screenshot of the message along with the mobile number and e-mail it to

"If anyone is receiving abusive/offensive/death threats/ vulgar messages ,please send screen shots of the message along with the mobile numbers at



"We will take it up with the telecom operators and police heads for necessary action," DoT tweeted.

The move comes following many public figures, including journalists, complaining of receiving abusive and threatening messages.

The DoT, in an order on February 19, had said that licence conditions bar carriage of objectionable, obscene or unauthorised content in any form on the network.

The order directed all telecom service providers to take immediate action against their customers for sending such messages as it is also a violation of customer declaration in the customer application form.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)