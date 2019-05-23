JUST IN
Amarinder congratulates Modi on 'impressive victory' in LS polls

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party's "impressive victory" in Lok Sabha polls, saying people of the country are looking towards PM and the new NDA government for a better tomorrow.

Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

"Congratulations@narendramodi ji on your impressive victory. India's 1.3 billion people look to you and the new NDA government for a better tomorrow. I wish you all the best for meeting their aspirations and ushering all round and inclusive progress in the country," Singh tweeted.

However, in Punjab, the Congress is continuing to maintain the lead over eight of the state's 13 parliamentary constituencies.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Congress in Punjab had won three seats.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:11 IST

