Ambulance driver dies of COVID-19, kin to get Rs 75 lakh, job

hospital in Vashi in Navi Mumbai died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, an official said.

A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation release said Commissioner Annasaheb Misal has announced that a legal heir would get a job in the civic body.

It added that his kin would get Rs 50 lakh as compensation from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers and Rs 25 lakh from the corpus of the NMMC's Kamgar Kalyan Nidhi.

