Amit Shah may sound poll bugle in Telangana next week

Amid speculation of early assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP is likely to sound the poll bugle in the state with a public meeting by its Shah next week.

Shah would address a public meeting on either September 12 or 15, the K said.

Laxman, who met Shah here last Sunday, said the BJP's to be held in on September 8-9 would also discuss Telangana elections.

"His (Shah) message was to face the elections whenever... whether it is early or on schedule dates. The national leadership of the party is going to give full support and the himself said he is going to launch the campaign in Telangana starting from Mahabubnagar from this month itself," told

said his party is prepared to face assembly elections whenever they are held.

While the state assembly polls are originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year, speculation has been rife that the ruling may go for early assembly elections to cash in on the "perceived positive atmosphere" prevailing for it in the state.

Addressing a public meeting of the party on Sunday, the president and K Chandrasekhar Rao had said the ministers and party leaders had entrusted him to take a decision on the issue in the interest of people.

"This is again being prompted by KCR (as the is commonly known as) himself. He should spell out why he is going for early polls. Is he not confident of his performance in the last four-and-half-years?" Laxman said.

He said Rao appeared to be thinking of early polls as he feels the "Modi charisma" would be a major factor if the assembly and Lok Sabha elections are held together.

Asserting that the BJP would go alone in the elections, Laxman expressed confidence about his party's victory.

Asked about the "cordial relations" between the and the BJP and speculation that the two parties may forge an alliance, Laxman asked how was it possible when the state's ruling party "is implementing the (Asaduddin Owaisi-led) MIM agenda".

Rao met Modi twice last month on various issues concerning the state, which was seen by some as a sign of growing proximity between the two parties.

"There is no question of the BJP joining hands with the TRS. Modi as a is doing his best for the people of Telangana, not for KCR, not for the TRS. is difference and governance is different," Laxman said.

