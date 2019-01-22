Amputee Sumatran tiger gives birth to cubs

A with an amputated paw has given birth to a pair of cubs in Indonesia, amid fears for the future of the critically

Gadis -- whose name means girl in Indonesian -- delivered her babies at the Padang Lawas conservation area in North about a month ago, conservationists say.

The mom has been undergoing rehabilitation since her paw and part of her leg were amputated two years ago after getting caught in a trap for catching wild boars.

"Gadis... has now recovered and is healthy, giving birth to the two cubs," said

The sex of the two cubs has not yet been established, he added.

births are rare and the is considered critically endangered by the

There are fewer than 400 left in the wild and environmental activists say they are increasingly coming into conflict with people as their natural habitat is rapidly deforested.

