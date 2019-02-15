AMU suspends student from Kashmir over controversial post on Pulwama attack

-
ALSO READ
AMU row: Police registers case against several for raising Anti-India slogans
Show-cause notice to AMU students for taking out Tiranga Yatra inside campus
Issued notice to students for disturbance, not for rally: AMU on Tiranga Yatra
If gay professor in 'Aligarh' was alive today, he wouldn't have to die: Manoj
AMU clashes a matter of internal dispute, says police
-
The AMU on Friday suspended an undergraduate
student from Kashmir for allegedly lauding a terrorist outfit in a social media post after the terror strike in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI that the matter is being further probed and "strong deterrent action" will be taken once the investigation is complete.
"AMU has zero tolerance for any such pernicious activity and anyone indulging in such an act will not be spared," Peerzada said.
The student's alleged remarks had triggered outrage on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU