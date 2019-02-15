AMU suspends student from Kashmir over controversial post on Pulwama attack

JUST IN
Aligarh (UP) 

The AMU on Friday suspended an undergraduate

student from Kashmir for allegedly lauding a terrorist outfit in a social media post after the terror strike in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI that the matter is being further probed and "strong deterrent action" will be taken once the investigation is complete.

"AMU has zero tolerance for any such pernicious activity and anyone indulging in such an act will not be spared," Peerzada said.

The student's alleged remarks had triggered outrage on social media.

