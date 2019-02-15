NCPCR asks CBSE for relaxation for children of slain CRPF jawans in Board exams

The (NCPCR) wrote to the CBSE on Friday seeking exemption from the upcoming board examinations and to make alternative arrangements for the children of the CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack.

The suggested that the Central Board of (CBSE) may issue a circular to schools affiliated with it to exempt children of the slain soldiers from the ongoing and upcoming exams.

A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in district killing 40 jawans.

in the letter said, "This is a time of grief and pain for the entire nation and demands our support for their families in best of our abilities."



In the letter addressed to the CBSE Anita Karwal, the recommended the to extend relaxation for children of the slain jawans in the schedule of ongoing or upcoming exams conducted by it and make alternative arrangements for the same.

More than 2,500 (CRPF) personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora in south around 3.15 pm.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)