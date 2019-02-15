J&K attack: Odisha BJP leaders pay tribute to slain jawans

The BJP leaders in Odisha held a condolence meet in Sambalpur Friday to pay tribute to the CRPF jawans who were killed in the terrorist attack in

The party's was scheduled to address booth-level workers in the district, but the programme was called off in the wake of the dastardly attack.

The "political programme turned into a prayer meet", where party leaders and workers paid tributes to the 40 jawans who were killed in the attack, Suresh Pujari said.

and and K V Singhdeo were also present at the meet, he said.

Two of the 40 jawans killed in Thursday's attack hailed from Odisha.

Sources said several BJP workers in the district raised anti- slogans near Sambalpur railway station during the day and sought action against the perpetrators.

A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of While 40 jawans were killed in the attack, five

