Another patient from C'lore in Jipmer with nipah virus signs

A 72-year-old patient from neighbouring district of Tamilnadu has been admitted to Jipmer here Monday with suspected symptoms of Nipah virus.

His body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for examination.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services K V told Wednesday the patient was Ramalingam from Kattumannarkoil village in district.

He had returned from Ernakulam recently with complaints of fever and was treated at a government hospital in from where he was referred to Jipmer for further examination on Monday.

said that this was the second case from neighbouring district admitted to Jipmer.

Earlier, Natarajan (51), who had returned to his hometown of Cuddalore from Guruvayoor, was admitted to Jipmer with the symptoms of nipah infection recently.

The test report conducted at the National Institute of Virology of the samples collected from Natarajan had tested negative.

said although Natarajan tested negative for nipah virus he passed away due to 'Japanese encephalitis' at Jipmer despite intensive treatment on Sunday.

Raman said the government hospital here had been equipped with necessary facilities, including a special ward, to meet any exigency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)