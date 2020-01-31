CAA: SC notice to UP on plea for quashing notices for recovering damages

-
ALSO READ
SC paves way for temple, but Ayodhya has a lot to catch up on development
SC transfers all 5 Unnao cases to Delhi, orders Rs 25 lakh compensation
Tenure of special judge trying Babri Masjid case extended, UP govt tells SC
Unnao case: CBI seeks week's time from court to finish probe, file report
Ayodhya verdict: Decision on review at AIMPLB meet on Nov 17, says Jilani
-
The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea seeking quashing of notices sent to alleged protestors by district administration for recovering losses caused by damage to public properties during agitations against CAA in the state.
A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph, issued notice to the state government and directed it to file its response within four weeks.
The apex court was hearing a plea which has alleged that that notices have been sent in Uttar Pradesh in an "arbitrary manner" against a person, who had died six years ago at the age of 94, and also to two others who are aged above 90.
Advocate Parwaiz Arif Titu, petitioner in the case, has sought stay on these notices claiming they have been sent to persons who have not been booked under any penal provisions and no details of FIR or any criminal offences have been made out against them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU