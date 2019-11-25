AP launches helpline for corruption-related complaints

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched 14400, a citizen helpline number meant to enable people to complain about corruption in government departments.

The Chief Minister made the first call on the occasion to the call centre and enquired about its functioning.

He said citizens could directly call the helpline and lodge a complaint against corruption in any government department.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 15:50 IST

