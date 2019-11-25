Russian travelling without passport, visa held in Himachal

A 25-year-old Russian tourist has been arrested as he was found without a passport and visa in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday.

Andrey Shigorin was held at old Manali at 12.30 AM on Saturday, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

When he was asked to produce his passport and visa, he failed to do so, the SP said.

Shigorin was arrested for violating section 14 of the Foreigners Act, he added.

Further investigation is on, he added.

