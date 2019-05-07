JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bulk drug exports rise as Indian makers cash in on China's regulatory woes
Business Standard

Apollo Clinics ties up with ReLiva to offer physiotherapy at its centres

Apollo said the partnership envisages ReLiva, a network of physiotherapy clinics, setting up physiotherapy centres at Apollo Clinics, to cater to the requirements of patients

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Apollo Hospital
The facility would be available in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu

Apollo Clinics, multi-specialty clinics run by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Tuesday announced a partnership with ReLiva Physiotherapy and Rehab, to offer superior physiotherapy treatment to patients at its centers across the country.

In a press release, Apollo said the partnership envisages ReLiva, a network of physiotherapy clinics, setting up physiotherapy centres at Apollo Clinics, to cater to the requirements of patients.

This facility would be available in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, it said.

"This partnership with ReLiva, will open the doors for, Apollo clinics for advanced physiotherapy treatment for a multitude of conditions including Orthopedic, Neurological, Cardio-pulmonary, Post-operative rehab and Sports injuries," Apollo said.

ReLiva's team of highly qualified and experienced physiotherapists use "Exercise as medicine" to ensure sustained long-lasting recovery for patients at Apollo Clinics, it added.
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU