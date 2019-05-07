Apollo Clinics ties up with ReLiva to offer physiotherapy at its centres

Apollo Clinics, multi-specialty clinics run by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Tuesday announced a partnership with and Rehab, to offer superior treatment to patients at its centers across the country.

In a press release, Apollo said the partnership envisages ReLiva, a network of clinics, setting up physiotherapy centres at Apollo Clinics, to cater to the requirements of patients.

This facility would be available in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, it said.

"This partnership with ReLiva, will open the doors for, for advanced physiotherapy treatment for a multitude of conditions including Orthopedic, Neurological, Cardio-pulmonary, and Sports injuries," Apollo said.

ReLiva's team of highly qualified and experienced physiotherapists use "Exercise as medicine" to ensure sustained long-lasting recovery for patients at Apollo Clinics, it added.