Apollo Clinics ties up with ReLiva to offer physiotherapy at its centres

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals eyes society clinics market, to start with southern states
Dalal Street sees strong recovery for Apollo Hospitals; stock rises
Apollo Hospitals Q2 profit rises 11% to Rs 789 mn on rising revenue
Apollo Hospitals posts 29% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 86 cr on higher revenues
Apollo Hospitals pharmacy biz hive-off will have neutral impact on AHEL
-
Apollo Clinics, multi-specialty clinics run by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Tuesday announced a partnership with ReLiva Physiotherapy and Rehab, to offer superior physiotherapy treatment to patients at its centers across the country.
In a press release, Apollo said the partnership envisages ReLiva, a network of physiotherapy clinics, setting up physiotherapy centres at Apollo Clinics, to cater to the requirements of patients.
This facility would be available in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, it said.
"This partnership with ReLiva, will open the doors for, Apollo clinics for advanced physiotherapy treatment for a multitude of conditions including Orthopedic, Neurological, Cardio-pulmonary, Post-operative rehab and Sports injuries," Apollo said.
ReLiva's team of highly qualified and experienced physiotherapists use "Exercise as medicine" to ensure sustained long-lasting recovery for patients at Apollo Clinics, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU