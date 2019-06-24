Apollo Hospitals inks pact with IMA Lady Docs' for organ

-
Apollo Hospitals Monday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Woman Doctors Wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to drive organ donation across the country.
Under the terms of the MoU, Apollo Hospitals would work with the IMA Woman Doctors Wing to promote organ donation among the public and spread the message of the importance of organ donation in saving lives using various platforms, a press release by the healthcare company said.
The demand for organs outstrips supply in almost every country and for patients with organ failure, the wait for an organ can be measured in years, it said, adding that India's organ donation rate was one of the lowest in the World with only 0.8 per10 lakh people opting to donate their organs.
"There is a wide gap in the requirement and availability of organs in the country. Over one lakh people die of liver diseases with only 1,000 people getting a liver transplant.
Over 2,20,000 people are awaiting kidney transplants with only 15,000 people able to get a kidney transplant," Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitalssaid.
"The need of the hour is to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.
Our goal is to work with IMA Womans Wing to educate the masses through a sustained educational program and help save precious lives and families," Reddy added.
Each person can save upto seven lives by donating their organs.
Currently, India needs over 10 Lakh corneal transplants; 50,000 heart transplants and over 20,000 lung transplants, the release said.
Mona Desai, National Chairperson, IMAWoman Doctors Wing saidthe doctors bodyispleased to join hands with the Apollo Hospitals Group in this 'noble initiative' to spread awareness on organ donation.
