Approved logo, but not NaMo TV content as it contained PM Modi's old speeches: Delhi poll body to EC

Chief office had approved the logo of TV, which the BJP said is a part of app owned by it, but did not "certify" the content since it contained old speeches of Narendra Modi, officials said.

The on Tuesday had asked the CEO's office to inform whether the political contents were at anytime cleared by the certification committee.

The BJP has said that TV is part of NaMo app, which is a digital property owned and run by it, according to the party's IT

In its reply to the EC, the office said they had received a request from the BJP to pre-certify the content.

"The poll body approved the logo of NaMo TV but the content that was submitted for certification had old speeches of the and it was felt that since they have already been aired, they did not require pre-certification," an official, privy to the development, said.

The reply of the office is centred around these points, he said, adding the decision on NaMo TV by the EC is expected on Thursday.

Last week, the poll panel had issued a notice seeking a report from the on NaMo TV, launched just weeks ahead of general election, after opposition parties, including the Congress, asked the poll body to direct the ministry to suspend the channel in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In its response, the is learnt to have responded that the NaMo TV is an advertisement platform launched by DTH service providers which does not require government nod.

The ministry is also learnt to have said that NaMo TV is not a regular channel and it does not figure in the list of approved channels of the

As per the existing norms, no approval is required from the ministry to run such advertising platforms, the is learnt to have told the poll panel.

