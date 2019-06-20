Argentina break Scots hearts but give Cameroon, Chile and NZ hope

Florencia Bonsegundo's twice-taken penalty completed Argentina's dramatic fightback against on Wednesday and also opened the door at the Women's for four winless teams who play on Thursday.

Also in Group D, England and were already through to the last 16 before meeting in Nice, where two goals by secured a 2-0 victory and first place with a maximum nine points.

fought back from three down to draw 3-3 in to eliminate the Scots as they climbed to third. But they only have two points and are weakly placed in the battle to finish as one of the four best third-place teams.

To advance, the Argentines need an unlikely pair of draws in Thursday's final set of group games.

England will head to Valenciennes in for a last-16 tie on Sunday against a third-placed side with China, Cameroon, New Zealand, and even all potential opponents.

- High stakes -



===============



The permutations are less complicated for Japan, but the Nadeshiko -- winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015 -- will have a stiffer-looking test in Rennes against either the or who meet in Reims Thursday to decide the Group E winners.

The stakes are higher for and who play in Montpellier in the group's other game.

Victory by two goals -- or just one in a high-scoring match -- would make either or one of the four best third-placed teams.

"We just need to make sure we win on Thursday and make sure we do everything possible and get to the next round," defender said.

The situation is similar in Group F with and USA, who meet in Le Havre, both on six points. The group winner will face in the last 16 with the runner-up playing the or

The Americans will be looking for revenge against Sweden, who eliminated them on penalties in the Olympic quarter-finals in 2016 meaning they became the first US women's team to fail to win a medal.

and Thailand, who meet in Rennes, are both pointless. Unless the earlier game in Montpellier ends in a draw, in which case a win by any score will be enough, will need to win by three goals and Thailand, who let in 13 against the USA, will need to win by 14.

- Grandstand finale -



=====================



looked to be going through as one of the best third-placed sides when Erin Cuthbert's 69th minute goal put them 3-0 up against at the in after earlier strikes from and

However, replied with Argentina's first goal of the tournament in the 74th minute, and then Bonsegundo's shot went in off to set up a grandstand finale.

With two minutes left, after an agonising VAR review, were awarded a penalty.

Alexander saved Bonsegundo's tame first attempt, but VAR caught the straying off her line and the converted her second effort in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The draw left on one point, bottom of Group D and eliminated. "We gave it our all for 70 minutes of the game. We were very good but we didn't manage to see the game out, but at this moment in time we feel hard done by," said Scotland's disconsolate coach,

England's was happier.

"We've got another clean sheet, we've won another game, we've played three and won three, and we're just where we want to be, in the last 16, and ready to attack the business end of the tournament," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)