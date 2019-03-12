A South Korean says it will suspend operations of its two 737 Max 8 planes, the same aircraft involved in the Ethiopian plane crash that killed 157 people.

An said Tuesday that the planes will be replaced by 737-800 planes from Wednesday on routes to and

She didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

She says the hasn't found any problems, but is voluntarily grounding 737 Max 8s in a response to customer concerns. She says the planes will not be used until the completion of a government safety review on the aircraft.

An from says it has yet to find any problems from safety reviews on Eastar's planes that started Monday.

The Mideast budget says it will continue to fly Max 8 aircraft after reviewing a recent US regulator statement about the aircraft.

says that "no further action is required at this time" over the aircraft, a workhorse in the government-owned carrier's fleet.

