Arjun Munda: Popular tribal leader who loves golf, painting

is a prominent tribal face not only in his home state of but also in neighbouring Bihar, Odisha and

A three-time chief minister, Munda edged out Congress's Kalicharan Munda by a wafer thin margin of just 1445 votes in Khunti(ST) seat besides campaigning for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha and

He is a player and loves playing the flute and spends his spare time in art and painting.

He has also promoted in the tribal state. He runs an academy and was instrumental in the rise of in international championships.

A witness to the rise and fall of governments in since its inception in 2000 to 2014, Munda was himself a victim twice to the of musical chairs when Independent MLA Madhu Koda toppled him in September, 2006 and then the JMM pulled down his government in 2013.

Munda first became in March, 2003 when he replaced the state's first after JDU and Samata Party MLAs had revolted against the latter's style of functioning. He was the in the first Marandi-led NDA government.

The 51-year-old tribal leader also won a by-election for Lok Sabha seat from and held the post of BJP's

Munda, who began his career with the JMM during the statehood struggle before joining the saffron brigade, was first elected as MLA in 1995 in undivided and went on to win three consecutive terms from Kharsawan before losing the seat in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)