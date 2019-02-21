JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Pulwama attack: What revoking Pak's MFN status means for trade and economy
Business Standard

Pulwama attack: Forces deployed in J&K now entitled to travel by air

The decision comes in the wake of the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in a deadly attack on their convoy in Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

aeroplane
.

Jawans of the CRPF and other paramilitary forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir will now be able to take a commercial flight to join duty or while going on leave as the government Thursday issued authorisation orders, in the wake of the killing of 40 jawans in a deadly attack on their convoy in Pulwama.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order saying it "has approved the entitlement of air travel on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors to all the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)".

It said the decision will immediately benefit approximately 7.8 lakh paramilitary personnel of the ranks of constable, head constable and assistant sub-inspector who were otherwise not eligible earlier.

"This includes journey on duty and journey on leave, ie, while going on leave from J-K to home and return," it said.

The facility, it said, is "in addition" to the existing air courier services for CAPFs where an entire aircraft is booked for the force personnel from either Delhi or Jammu to Srinagar and back.

A senior official said jawans and sub-officers, the ranks who were killed in the February 14 suicide attack in Pulwama in J-K, will now be able to book tickets in commercial flights and claim reimbursement from their organisation or force.
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements