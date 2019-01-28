Arunachal MLA files FIR alleging circulation of fake document

Arunchal Pradesh lawmaker has lodged a complaint at police station here alleging circulation of a fake document in the in his name, police said on Monday.

Karbak is the BJP MLA from Liromoba assembly seat in West Siang district of

The alleged bogus document which is in the social media, particularly WhatsApp, claims that Karbak has declared his support to the opposition party.

In a complaint to the in-charge of police station on Sunday, Karbak alleged that a fake document with his forged signature is being circulated in the social media since January 26.

It contained "defamatory and untrue facts" which might create political differences between him, his political party - the BJP and his superiors, the complaint said.

"The document is totally unknown to me and it seems that some person(s) with vested interest are intentionally trying to tarnish my political image and create confusion in the minds of the people," he said in the complaint.

