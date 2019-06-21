ASEAN seeks conclusion of China-led trade deal this year: Thai PM

Southeast Asian leaders are eager to sign a sweeping China-led trade pact by the end of this year, Thailand's said Friday, with further talks expected at a summit on the world's biggest commercial deal.

is seeking to shape the rules of free trade across the Asia-Pacific, as retreats from multilateral deals under US Donald Trump.

The China-crafted (RCEP) includes all 10 economies of the (ASEAN) who are meeting this weekend in the Thai capital.

But it also sweeps in China's main regional rival India, as well Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand, covering half the world's population and around 40 per cent of its trade.

Squabbles with over access to its giant consumer market -- as well as and over the lack of 'high quality' labour and environmental standards -- have undercut talks in recent months.

Analysts say these competing priorities mean signing the deal any time soon may be unlikely.

But ASEAN, hosted this year by Thailand, is determined to hustle the pact through as tit-for-tat tariffs between the US and tariff darken the outlook for global free trade.

" is trying to expedite the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year," Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Thailand's former junta leader who is now premier, told a business forum in Friday.

"This is the agreed intention of all leaders." Seven of the 18 chapters within the deal have been "concluded", according to the Philippines'

"We have reached a point to really demand from different negotiating parties to be more realistic, pragmatic," he said, adding the US- spat should prompt ASEAN to "fast-track" the RCEP deal.

Shortly after taking office, Trump pulled out off an American-led trade pact -- called the TPP, preferring to leverage the power of the world's largest economy bilaterally with Southeast Asian nations.

That opened the door for to champion free trade across the But the US is at pains to insist it has not abandoned the region and remains "very committed" to Southeast Asia, Peter Haymond, US Charge D'Affairs to said at the forum.

"We see this as a hugely dynamic region," he said, adding the "has put more priority on updating and improving" existing trade agreements.

"But (it) is very committed to strengthening its partnerships throughout ASEAN and throughout the region.

