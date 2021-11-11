ASHA workers meet Priyanka over issues of honorarium, service conditions

-
ALSO READ
Rs 10K per month honourarium for ASHA workers if voted to power: Priyanka
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Priyanka Gandhi holds meet with UP Cong leaders, to visit Lucknow this week
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
-
A delegation of ASHA workers met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Thursday and apprised her of their problems related to honorarium and service conditions.
The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers had tried to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to Shahjahanpur, but they were roughed up by police, a Congress spokesman said.
The ASHA workers met Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in the state capital Thursday morning, and told her about the issues faced by them, including those related to their wages and service conditions, he said.
They also showed Gandhi the injuries sustained by them in Shahjahanpur, the spokesman said.
The Congress general secretary had on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "insulting" the work done by ASHA workers, and promised an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for ASHA and Anganwadi workers if her party was voted to power in the assembly polls next year.
Taking to Twitter, she had also shared a purported video of the alleged "assault" by police on the ASHA workers in Shahjahanpur.
"Every assault on the ASHA sisters by the UP government is an insult to the work done by them. My ASHA sisters have given their services diligently in coronavirus times and on other occasions. Honorarium is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them," Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi.
"ASHA sisters deserve respect and I am with them in this fight," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU