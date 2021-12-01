Ashok Leyland's commercial vehicle sales slip 2% to 10,480 units in Nov

-
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 10,480 units in November 2021.
The company had sold 10,659 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales were down 4 per cent at 9,364 units, against 9,727 units in November 2020, it added.
However, medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 5 per cent at 4,661 units compared to 4,422 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 11 per cent at 4,703 units, against 5,305 units in November 2020, the company said.
