IPL 2020: Ashwin set to join Delhi Capitals, KXIP to get two players

IPL 2020: An umpire just for no-balls? Expect many more checks on bowling
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kings XI Punjab's bowler Ankit Rajpoot celebrates with captain R Ashwin after taking wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's batsman Kane Williamson during an IPL T 20 cricket match in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals in a trade off with Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League in 2020.

Ashwin, who had captained the KXIP for two seasons without much success, was supposed to join Delhi Capitals earlier but once Anil Kumble came on board, it was learnt that KXIP weren't ready to release their senior bowler.

"Yes, Ashwin is joining Delhi Capitals. The deal had earlier fell through as KXIP didn't get the two DC players that they wanted in a trade-off with Ashwin. Now they are getting those two players and it's 99 percent done," a senior BCCI official, privy to IPL trade-offs, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However it couldn't be confirmed as to which two players Delhi will be trading.
First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 22:20 IST

