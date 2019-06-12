Pune cops search Stan Swami's house in Ranchi, seize gadgets

police conducted a search at Father Stan Swami's residence at in on Wednesday and claimed to have seized some " and other material".

According to the police, the raid was conducted as part of the ongoing probe in the Elgar Parishad case in which nine activists were earlier arrested for their alleged links with Maoists.

"Our team conducted a search at Swami's residence in as part of the ongoing probe into the Elgar Parishad case. So far, we have seized some and other material from his residence," a said.

Swami has not been detained so far, he added.

During nationwide searches in August last year, the police raided Swami's house also and recovered some material then.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave in Maharashtra's district on December 31, 2017, which, the police allege, was funded by Maoists.

The speeches made by some activists at the conclave "aggravated" the violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, according to the police charge sheet.

The earlier filed a charge-sheet against the nine activists - Sudhir Dhavale, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Vara Vara Rao, Arun Ferriera, and

The charge sheet also named absconding Maoist leaders Dipak alias Milind Teltumbade, alias Prashant Bose, Prakash alias Rituparn Goswami, and CPI (Maoist) general secretary

The accused were charged with "waging war against the nation" and spreading the ideology of their banned organisation and creating caste conflicts, disaffection, and hatred in the society.

The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was also slapped on all the accused, the police said.

