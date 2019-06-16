Aspiring actor booked for hatching own abduction, demanding ransom from family

A 21-year-old aspiring was booked here Sunday for allegedly faking his own and demanding a of Rs 6 lakh from his family to fuel his cinematic ambition, police said.

The man, identified as Vijay, is a native of district in and was staying at Bahlolpur in Noida, they said.

On Saturday night, the police received a complaint from Vijay's family. They alleged that was missing from their home in Bahlolpur under Phase 3 police station limits.

"Vijay's brother later received some pictures of the aspiring held hostage along with threat messages and a demand of Rs 6 lakh for his release," a police said.

An investigation was taken up and was found at the house of one of his friends in Noida Sector 24, the said.

"During further probe, it emerged that himself had hatched his plan in order to get money from his family," the said.

"Vijay told the police that he wanted the money because he wished to go to and become an He said he wanted Rs 3 lakh for getting a role in a television serial and another Rs 3 lakh for personal expenses," the said.

The man has been booked for concocting his fake and misleading the police, police added.

