APM Terminals Pipavav Q3 net up 4 pc to Rs 52 cr

Wednesday said its standalone net profit rose by 5 per cent to Rs 52.2 crore during the December 2018 quarter.

The company, formerly Gujarat Port Ltd, had posted a Rs 49.9-crore net profit during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 174.7 crore, against Rs 162.7 crore in the third quarter.

The company said its container cargo business for the quarter stood at about 2,51,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), bulk business was at 0.33 MT and liquid business was at about 015 MT.

Besides, the 'roll-on, roll-off' (Ro-Ro) business handled about 20,000 cars for the quarter under review.

said: "The company has registered a YoY growth of 45 per cent in container volume with the healthy mix of EXIM, Transshipment and Coastal volumes. At 2,51,000 TEUs, the company has registered the highest quarterly container volume."



Pipavav is one of gateway ports for containers, Ro-Ro (passenger cars), liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes serving customers in Gujarat with road and to India's hinterland and northwest.

The current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 250,000 passenger cars, 2 million tonne of liquid bulk and 4 million tonne of dry bulk.

