Assam to reduce minimum age for panchayat head to 25 years

The government on Monday decided to reduce the minimum age for becoming a panchayat head to 25 years from the existing 35 years.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, a release from the said.

However, the norm of having a maximum of two children for the same post will remain, it said.

The cabinet also decided to enact a new legislation -- Private Placement Agencies for Recruitment Regulation Act -- to safeguard the interest of youths working outside the state.

Besides, the eviction drive to clear the community lands from encroachments will be carried out under the amended Land Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, instead of the ongoing exercise under a order, the release said.

The has planned to raise the authorised capital in (APDCL) to Rs 5,000 crore from the existing Rs 250 crore, the CMO said.

The cabinet also decided to raise the remuneration of the members of the development councils to Rs 25,000 a month from Rs 5,000, while that of the members to Rs 45,000 from Rs 16,000.

