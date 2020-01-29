Assam tops in budgetary practices, followed by Odisha, Andhra: Survey

has emerged as the top state in terms of best practices followed in budget formulation, followed by Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, says a survey by Transparency International.

The survey was based on four parameters -- public disclosure, budgetary process, post budget fiscal management and efforts to make budget more transparent and citizen friendly.

The states which figured lower in the ranking were Goa, Maharashtra and Punjab.

"It is ironical that being a 'Union of States', state budgets in India have never received such importance as claimed by Union Budget.

"As a result, most of the state budgets are neither inclusive nor transparent; this is not good for country in general and that state in particular," Transparency International said in its report.