At least 13 dead in Moscow plane blaze disaster: Russian agencies

A passenger plane engulfed in a ball of flames on Sunday made an at Moscow's busiest airport, killing at least 13 people, Russian news agencies reported.

Dramatic footage shared on showed the Russian Aeroflot-owned aircraft, flames and black smoke pouring from its fuselage, land at airport.

Passengers could be seen leaping onto an inflatable slide at the front and running from the blazing plane as huge black columns of smoke billowed into the sky.

"For the moment, we confirm the death of 13 people, two of them children,' said a spokeswoman for the crash investigation team, Svetlana Petrenko, the agency reported.

Another 11 people were injured, said Dmitry Matveyev, the region's

Three of them had been hospitalised but they were not in a serious condition, he added.

The Russian-made Superjet-100 carrying 73 passengers and five crew members had just left Sheremetyevo on a domestic route when the crew issued a distress signal, officials said.

"Flight took off on schedule at 6.02 pm (15H02 GMT)," said a statement from the airport.

"After the take-off, the crew reported an anomaly and decided to come back to the departure airport. At 6.30 pm, the aircraft made an emergency landing," it added.

The quoted one passenger, Petr Egorov, who said: "We had just taken off and the aircraft was hit by lightning.... The landing was rough, I almost passed out from fear."



"The plane sent out a distress signal after takeoff," a source told news agency.

"It attempted an but did not succeed the first time, and on the second time the landing gear hit (the ground), then the nose did, and it caught fire," the source added.

Interfax, citing an anonymous source, said the plane had landed with its fuel tanks full because, having lost contact with air traffic controllers, it was too dangerous to dump its fuel tanks over

According to the news agency, the plane had been headed to the far northwest city of in

It said initial findings suggested an electrical fault might have caused the blaze.

In a statement, said the motors were likely to have caught fire mid-air. Investigators have opened a criminal probe into a possible breach of security rules.

Kremlin said Russian had offered his condolences to the victims' loved ones. has also ordered a special committee to investigate the disaster, agency reported.

Several flights have been diverted to other airports or Nizhny Novgorod, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) east of the Russian capital.

The Superjet-100 was the first civilian aircraft developed in Russia's post-Soviet era and at the time of its launch, in 2011, was a source of national pride.

But it struggled to convince buyers from airlines outside Russia, and several foreign airlines that did buy it have since preferred to cut back its use or phase it out completely, citing its reliability.

The offered subsidies to encourage Russian airlines to buy the Superjet and Russian became its In September 2018, it announced a record order of 100 Superjet-100s.