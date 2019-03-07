Attack on Kashmiris by saffron-clad men in UP, four held

After a group of men were seen on camera assaulting selling dry fruits in Daliganj locality in Uttar Pradesh's capital city, police swung into action and arrested four persons involved in the act.

The incident took place Wednesday evening amid the nationwide backlash on following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama.

"The Kashmiri youths were selling dry fruits on and a group of men beat them up, terming them as stone pelters," Senior of Police (SSP) told repoters here Thursday.

He said after an "alert citizen" made the video, the matter came to light after which police teams swung into action and arrested the main accused, Bajrang Sonkar, who has more than a dozen criminal cases including that of murder, loot, theft and arms act pending against him.

On his tip off, three others -- Himanshu Garg, Aniruddh and -- were also arrested on Thursday, the SSP said.

About the victims, he said they were and of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, who come here during winters to sell dry fruits.

Naithani said police wanted to give a stern message that such acts would not be tolerated and those involved will be brought to book.

The victims were attacked with sticks by saffron-clad men, the video of which has gone viral.

The locals, however, rushed to their rescue and informed the police.

An FIR was lodged in this connection at station under various sections of the IPC, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 307 (attempt to murder), and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Sonkar claims to be the of the Vishwa Hindu Dal.

Incidents of harassment of Kashmiris, especially students and traders, have been reported from various parts of the country after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

The two Kashmiris, who were beaten up, later told mediapersons that they were satisfied with the police action, which they termed as prompt.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)