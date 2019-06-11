Attacks on TDP workers;"No wait& watch policy towards YSR Cong

: N Tuesday said his party would not adopt a 'wait and watch' policy towards YSR government in in view of the growing attacks on TDP workers.

"We initially wanted to give the new government of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy six months time.

But we can't remain silent now when our party workers are being threatened and attacked ever since the election results," Naidu said.

A release said he made these remarks while addressing TDP members of the Legislative Council at the government-owned Praja Vedika here this evening.

Naidu alleged that the YSRC was acting with the objective of (physically) attacking TDP workers on the one hand and indugling in mud slinging on the leaders on the other.

He referred to the alleged attacks on TDP workers in Anantapuramu, Prakasam, Guntur and districts in the last 15 days and strongly condemned them.

"We have to hit back at them if they are indulging in mudslinging in the name of corruption against our leaders.

At the same time, we have to thwart their attacks on our workers," the said.

He asked his party members in the Legislative Council to play a more active role as they were in majority in the House.

"In the (175-member) Assembly, we are only 23, but in the (58-member) Council, our strength is 35.

We are in majority in the Council, so we have to play a more active role," the former said.

Naidu appointed veteran as the in the Council.

Earlier, on the eve of the maiden session of the 15th Assembly beginning here Wednesday, addressed the newly-elected TDP MLAs.

The legislators adopted a resolution condemning the YSRC attacks on TDP workers.

The TDP release said it was decided to open a toll-free telephone line to attend to workers' calls and provide them safety.

The party would also bring pressure on the government to ensure safety of the workers, it said.

Naidu assured that the party would stand by each worker and said a plan of action would be chalked out at the state and the district levels on what needed to be done.

Naidu, who was elected as the Legislature Party last week, nominated senior MLAs K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chodary and N Ramanaidu as his deputies in the Assembly.

