Attorney general seeks to bar Guaido from leaving Venezuela, freeze his assets

AFP  |  Caracas 

Venezuela's attorney general asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to bar Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed acting president and opposition leader, from leaving the country and to freeze his assets.

The move comes after the United States earlier said it has handed control of Venezuela's US bank accounts to Guaido, to prevent President Nicolas Maduro from commandeering them in an eventual exit from power.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 22:10 IST

