Drug firms Granules India, Jubilant Cadista recall products in US market

-
ALSO READ
Indian pharma industry to touch $130 bn by 2030: Dr Reddy's chairman
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic high blood pressure drug
Drug firm Granules India Q1 consolidated net profit up 8% to Rs 120 cr
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
Pharma firms cut Remdesivir injection prices on govt intervention: NPPA
-
Generic drug makers Granules India and Jubilant Cadista are recalling different products in the US, the world's largest market for medicines, for different reasons.
As per the latest Enforcement Report by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the US-based unit of Granules India is recalling over 1.14 crore Naproxen Sodium tablets, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug used to treat pain, menstrual cramps, inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, gout and fever.
According to USFDA, the company's US-based unit is recalling the affected lot due to "Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) deviations".
The affected lot has been manufactured at Granules India's Telangana-based plant. The lot has been distributed in the US by New Jersey-based Granules USA, Inc, the report stated.
Granules initiated the Class II voluntary recall on August 11 this year.
As per USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
USFDA further said US-based Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 14,544 bottles of Donepezil HCL Tablets, which is used to treat mild to moderate dementia in Alzheimer's disease.
The company is recalling the affected lot due to it being "subpotent," it added.
Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals is a fully-owned subsidiary of Cadista Holdings Inc, which is a part of the Noida-based Jubilant Life Sciences Company.
The affected lot has been produced by Jubilant Generics in India and marketed in the US by Salisbury-based Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jubilant commenced the Class III recall in the US on August 20, 2021.
As per USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."
According to industry estimates, the US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019. It is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU