Aurora shooting victims ranged from intern to plant manager

The victims of a disgruntled employee who opened fire at a suburban Chicago industrial were co-workers ranging from an intern to the

A look at the victims:



The 21-year-old University student was on his first day as an intern in human resources at in Aurora and attended the fateful meeting where the gunman was fired and then started shooting.

said his nephew grew up about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Aurora in Sheridan and was expected to graduate from University in May with a degree in human resource management. He was on the dean's list at NIU's business college.

"He always, always was happy," said. "I have no bad words for him. He was a wonderful person. You can't say anything but nice things about him."



The 32-year-old from Elgin, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Aurora, had just joined Henry Pratt in November 2018 as responsible for operations in Aurora, Illinois, Hammond, and Denver, the company said. He also was in the meeting where the gunman was being fired from his job.

Parks was married and had an infant son Axel, according to a post by his wife

"Every time I've closed my eyes over the last twelve hours, I've opened them hoping to wake from a terrible dream, but that's not the case," posted. "I'm living my worst nightmare. My husband, my love, my best friend." Parks was a 2014 graduate of the University College of Business.





Neighbours remembered as a hard-working grandfather and rock of his tight-knit family.

Juarez was shot outside the meeting where the gunman was being fired from his job. Juarez had been employed at Henry Pratt since 2006 and was a member of the shipping and team in Aurora. He had held several other jobs previously in the warehouse, the company said.

The reported that Juarez lived with his wife, adult daughter and four grandchildren in a subdivision in Oswego, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of declined comment, saying they appreciate the support but are still dealing with the shock.

Neighbour called Juarez "the patriarch of the family" and said "everyone looked to him." Neighbour Joven Ang said anytime he was working outside Juarez asked him if he needed help. "That's the kind of person he was," Ang said.





A native of Alabama, Pinkard became at Henry Pratt in the spring of 2018. He was also in the meeting with the gunman.

The company said Pinkard, 37, joined the parent company 13 years ago at its Albertville, facility.

The father of three earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from and a master's degree from University of Arkansas, according to his account.

"He loved God, his family and Mississippi State sports," a cousin wrote in a text to the that he said was written on behalf of Pinkard's wife,





The company said Beyer was an employee at Henry Pratt for more than 20 years during which time he held most of the different jobs in the plant. He was shot outside the meeting. Beyer had served as

