Australia confirms detention of dissident in China

A Chinese-Australian dissident and democracy activist has become the latest Western citizen to be detained in China, Australia's foreign ministry confirmed Wednesday.

-- a and former Chinese -- went missing shortly after he travelled to the southern city of last week, friends said.

The reported that Yang had travelled to with his wife and son on January 18, but never made a planned internal flight to

"Chinese authorities informed the that they have detained Mr Yang Hengjun," said in a statement late Wednesday.

"The Department is seeking to clarify the nature of this detention and to obtain consular access to him... as a matter of priority." The is believed to be in contact with Yang's friends and family, as well as Chinese authorities.

Authorities in did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yang's disappearance prompted fears that he may be the latest victim of an increasingly broad dragnet by Chinese

recently expressed concern about China's detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation for the arrest in of a of giant

Tensions have also been strained between and in recent months.

banned from participating in its in August over security fears. The and have taken similar steps.

Yang's friend and described him as "brilliant" and "a courageous and committed democrat".

"This will reverberate globally if authorities do not quickly find an off-ramp," he warned.

Yang had worked in the ministry of foreign affairs in province, but later left for in 1992 and the US in 1997 where he worked for the think tank.

He later took up Australian citizenship -- although does not recognise dual nationality -- and wrote a series of novels and a popular Chinese-language blog.

Once described as China's "most influential political blogger", Yang went missing once before in 2011, describing his disappearance as a "misunderstanding" when he resurfaced days later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)