PM-KISAN scheme launched in J-K, around 71,000 beneficiaries receive first installment

The ambitious Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched in Jammu and on Sunday, with around 71,000 farmers receiving their first installment in their accounts through the direct benefit transfer, an official said.

The state-level launch function of the PM-KISAN scheme was held at the here in the presence of Amit Shah, Jitendra Singh, Members Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma , Shamsher Singh Manhas and to Governor, K Skandan, he said.

The programme coincided with the formal launch of the PM-KISAN scheme by at the national level from Gorakhpur in

"At the state-level in Jammu and Kashmir, around 71,000 farmers received their first installment Fund Transfer Orders in their accounts through DBT," the said.

During his address, the to the underlined the importance of the scheme and said with the committed efforts of the agriculture and other allied departments, the state would become the first one to implement the PM-KISAN scheme in letter and spirit.

On the occasion, the dignitaries also distributed the symbolic cheques to the few beneficiary farmers, he said.

During the launching event, the farmers of Jammu also shared their experiences and thanked the government and the administration for considering the welfare of the farming community through this scheme.

Similar events were conducted simultaneously at district and block levels in all the districts of the state in which farmers, local public and panchayat representatives, self-help groups and NGOs participated, the said.

He said symbolic certificates and sanction orders and fund transfer orders (FTOs) were also issued to the farmers at state, district and block level functions.

Later, the said the interacted with the deputy commissioners of all the districts through video-conferencing and enquired about the uploading of data, distribution of symbolic certificates and fund transfer to the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

All land holding small and marginal farm families having cultivable land holding up to two hectare are eligible to get the benefit of the scheme.

The direct benefit transfer at Rs 6,000 per annum per eligible family would be made in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

