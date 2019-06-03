Aviation Minister meets delegation of Shiv Sena MPs and Jet Airways employees on airline's revival

Three days after taking charge as the Civil Minister, Puri on Monday met six MPs and representatives of Employees' Union of to discuss the revival of the beleaguered airline, which temporarily suspended operations in April.

"A delegation of six MPs led by accompanied by representatives of Employees' Union of came to see me. They handed over a memorandum regarding revival of Civil Secretary was also present in the meeting," Puri said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the delegation also met Union Finance and on the matter.

After meeting both the ministers, the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), the labour wing of the Shiv Sena, said in a statement, "Both the ministers assured to personally look into the matter and expedite the process of revival of Jet Airways."



Shuttered for more than a month, Jet Airways on May 30 said it was not in a position to consider audited financial results for 2018-19 due to ongoing process of management change and resignations of key managerial personnel.

In early April, Jet Airways and his deputy put in their papers.

The consortium of lenders, led by State Bank of India, is struggling to find a buyer for the Once a storied full service carrier, Jet Airways temporarily suspended operations in April after running out of cash.

